It has been a summer of golf, and even though bowling season starts next week, providing the greens aren’t snowed under, you’ll have to pry the putter from the cold, dead hands of every addict swearing the next time out will be the round of a lifetime.
A man said to me recently, “Do you know what GOLF stands for?” I groped for my own clever answer before he blurted out: “Guys Only; Ladies Forbidden.”
I said, “I find that offensive, sir. I once was a woman!”
Of course that is pure whimsy; I’m all man, often compared to such Hollywood studs as Sam Elliott and Pee-wee Herman. But I’m also fully aware that Olive Glenn boasts some gal swingers would trounce me soundly, and I don’t mean just in a fist fight.
Gender aside, golf has got to be the most addictive sport ever conceived. It’s the heroin of recreation, even though I, like so many, once thought it a sport for rich, non-athletes. Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning and myself have learned otherwise.
As all addicts would concur, one might go out there and stink up the course all day, denting the siding of countless fairway homes, but just one perfect swing of a fairway wood that sends the ball into the stratosphere, and you’re seduced into a lifelong vice. One hole is too many and a thousand not enough.
I’ve golfed more this year than any in my career, which didn’t begin till my 30s. I don’t practice much, don’t get noticeably better, wildly overestimate my potential, and often let the expletives fly. But I wake up every day chasing my next fix.
Golf brings people together, as my new, burgeoning friendship with summer Wapiti resident Harry Block will attest. Before last summer’s Quake tournament, I was told a stranger named Harry, a far-away fan of my columns for many years, wished to pay my $100 entry and a $25 bar tab for the tournament he was forced to withdraw from. I remember saying at the time, I can only hope to meet him in person one day and explore the limits of the man’s generosity.
Well, that day arrived. Last month H. Block again sent word he was financing my Quake entry, but this time to actually play on his team. Me, Harry and two others shared 18 holes of unbridled frivolity, and it was obvious a friendship for the ages had begun. I even improved my vocabulary, as I kept referring to Harry as my benefactor, even though Lincoln Reese preferred “Sugar Daddy.”
As Harry so firmly pointed out, “I am NOT your benefactor; I’m still breathing, for God’s sake!” Since he’s no spring chicken, and as he and wife Susan leave for Florida and their second of three homes this weekend, we don’t know what the future holds. We’re golfing one last time tomorrow and, just because Harry is only my sugar daddy for now, that doesn’t mean he can’t one day be my benefactor.
He has hinted that as long as I quit babbling when he’s trying to hit, nothing is off the table.
