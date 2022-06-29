To the editor:
I’m a retired academic and have published a book on central banking with Cambridge University Press. I write to tell folks that our present banana republic’s rates of inflation have two primary sources.
First, monetary emission. The Fed has been monetizing debt by creating money with keystrokes, buying us Treasuries, and by “quantitative easing” (also buying corporate debt). This has kept “bond vigilantes” from bidding up coupons for fresh debt to compensate them for inflation risk, keeping rates artificially low.
This helps the government finance its debt cheaply. However, the government does not allocate capital efficiently, but spreads it around for consumption, to buy votes. The $4.2 trillion in “COVID relief” and a $2 trillion infrastructure bill are recent examples. The additional $5 trillion bill Biden touted failed, else another $5 trillion would have been printed.
Now that the Fed is forced to raise rates to dampen 40-year-high inflation, the government will lose ability to print money to buy votes. That’s good news. But there will be no “soft landing.” The cost of credit will keep rising. The markets are signaling a coming recession.
Second, in his first week in office, Biden took a chainsaw to the American energy industry. Wyomingites know this, because Biden’s suspension of new drilling on federal land took down over 30% of our economy in 2021. Now Biden is threatening energy producers with “emergency Federal powers” to address an emergency he created.
Everything comes by truck. Diesel costs money. The $5 gas won’t revert to $2 until Biden clearly signals to oil and gas producers a policy reversal from $80K EVs to return us to the national energy independence that we enjoyed before he took office. Meanwhile China in increasing its fossil fuel use, launched its third aircraft carrier last week and is laughing at us.
(s) rod hall
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.