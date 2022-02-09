Park County voters don’t like paying taxes unless they can be shown what their tax dollars are going to be used for.
That’s why the decision by the Park County Commission last week to unanimously reject running a proposed special election on behalf of the Cody Conservation District was the right decision.
Even though if the measure had passed, the one mill levy assessed on property taxes would have cost about $28.50 per year on a home with a valuation of $300,000, we doubt the measure would have passed without the public knowing how the money would be spent.
At this point, the clearest message is the tax money would go to fund the district’s lone staff member. It’s less clear what all she would do.
In addition to the likelihood the tax would have failed, the special election would have cost Park County in excess of $22,000 to print ballots and other costs associated with elections.
The issue of a special mill levy for the conservation district has already been defeated by Park County voters six times. Most recently the measure failed by a 63.3%-36.6% margin.
Park County Commission chair Dossie Overfield offered the best advice to the CCD. She suggested the district request special funding from the county to provide education to the public on the services the CCD provides.
To pass the measure, it really doesn’t matter how beneficial the work of the CCD is if the voters haven’t been informed of the benefits.
It is our opinion no matter when or how the question is again placed before Park County voters, the tax will fail unless taxpayers have been presented a clear picture of how the residents of Park County will be better off by voting themselves a tax increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.