In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy.
Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Teenagers, adults and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of the community to take some time every October during Fire Prevention Week to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.
Since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been observed on the Sunday through Saturday period in which Oct. 9 falls. This year’s Fire Prevention Week, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” will run Oct. 3-9.
This year’s theme works to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe according to nfpa.org.
So what is your alarms telling you?
With smoke alarms:
• A continued set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1 and stay out.
• A single “chirp” every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
With carbon monoxide alarms:
• A continuous set of four loud beeps means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 9-1-1 and stay out.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.
• CO alarms also have “end of life” sounds that vary by manufacturer. This means it’s time to get a new CO alarm.
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
The purpose of Fire Prevention Week is to bring awareness to the risk of death in case of a fire and provide educational resources in order to keep everyone safe.
So remember “Hear a beep get on your feet,” or “Hear a chirp, make a change.”
For more information go to nfpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.