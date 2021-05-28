To the editor:
Fear ... when I was 12 or 13 years old, an older boy, a bully, slapped me hard. I was fearful so had no response.
In 1968 I watched grown men kneel and cry in fear or sit paralyzed in order to not patrol with the rest of our small groups.
Now the Republic kneels in fear of the COVID to the likes of the vacillating Tony Fauci while our governor, in fear of someone, mandated masks thinking we are sheep to be herded.
In fear of someone our state did not align with others contesting the fraudulent presidential election.
In fear, our state legislators voted down SJ2 in order to not become part of the Convention of States.
My faith is in my Creator God Who tells me: “Do not fear for I am with you; Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, surely I will help you, surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 4:10)
If you fear ... find someone to help you to know and understand our God who exercises loving kindness, justice and righteousness on earth (Jeremiah 9:24), then listen silently, learn, stand up and act in obedience to Him.
No guarantees other than God.
(s) steve wood
Cody
