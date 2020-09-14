To the editor:
I am shocked and saddened after reading about the senseless destruction on our city streets.
What were you thinking of? What would your grandmother think of your actions? Did it make you feel like a big-time operator? Think of the workmen who worked all day to make that street better for our town.
To think that this took place in our town breaks my heart. It goes far beyond playfulness. It’s just plain criminal. How can you live with yourself? And how can you face your friends and neighbors? All you did is ruin a good thing.
(s) judy Hockelberg
Cody
