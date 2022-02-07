Valentine’s Day will be upon us in a week and many of us will say “I love you” with flowers and other gifts. But, we think the holiday should be more than just a celebration of couples.
Also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, the holiday originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.
Typically Valentine’s Day is thought of as a day for couples to exchange flowers, jewelry, cards and other gifts or enjoy a romantic evening at a restaurant. And while it’s a tradition many enjoy, keep in mind Valentine’s Day can be about more than one kind of love.
We like the trend of recent years that has the holiday growing to become more about celebrating your love for everyone in your life.
New traditions like Galentine’s Day, an unofficial holiday where women celebrate their love for their best girlfriends, are coming into the spotlight.
We should not solely dedicate Valentine’s Day to romantic relationships, but rather to the empathy, compassion and admiration we feel for those who have a positive impact on our lives.
We encourage you to spend time with friends you care about or send a card to a family member you love or miss.
We can also remind ourselves of the importance of compassion in a world flooded with partisan disdain and other political, economic and social issues.
Our culture seems increasingly bitter and divided. But this year try to extend simple gestures to those who need it most.
On Valentine’s Day, we should all take a moment out of our busy lives to show love and kindness to everyone we care about, including ourselves.
