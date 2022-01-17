To the editor:
It is sad and disturbing to see the possible demise of our great nation. There appears that few people are left that call themselves Americans. You are either a Republican or a Democrat – and the two shall never agree on anything! What happened to discussion, compromise, and agreement in what is best for our nation, not what is best for the party. Are we to become the Divided States of America?
I truly do not care if you are a staunch supporter of one who would be king (we fought that battle over two hundred years ago.) I care more for the future of my country. The survival of America depends on each of us working together for the good of the country, not the party. Especially where the party appears to care not of the survival of America.
(s) raymond floyd
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.