This has been a particularly challenging year for everyone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So it goes without saying, this will not be a normal Christmas, as events and the usual festivities have been highly restricted.
There are those of us struggling financially and also those who just aren’t feeling the commercialism this time of year often brings.
Instead of giving into feeling like a Grinch, we should try hard to remember the spirit of the season to find the positives.
In “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss, the focus is gifting joy, love and humor to your loved ones. It’s something we all can do.
“…So he paused. And the Grinch put his hand to his ear.
And he did hear a sound rising over the snow.
It started in low. Then it started to grow.
But the sound wasn’t sad! Why, this sound sounded merry!
It couldn’t be so! But it was merry! Very!
He stared down at Whoville! The Grinch popped his eyes!
Then he shook! What he saw was a shocking surprise!
Every Who down in Whoville, the tall and the small,
Was singing! Without any presents at all!
He hadn’t stopped Christmas from coming! It came!
Somehow or other, it came just the same!
And the Grinch, with his Grinch-feet ice-cold in the snow,
Stood puzzling and puzzling: “How could it be so?”
“It came without ribbons! It came without tags!”
“It came without packages, boxes or bags!”
And he puzzled three hours, till his puzzler was sore.
Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before!
“Maybe Christmas,” he thought, “doesn’t come from a store.”
“Maybe Christmas ... perhaps ... means a little bit more!”
We wish everyone a safe, merry and meaningful Christmas.
