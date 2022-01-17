Like most folks, when I want to know the meaning of a word, I look it up in the dictionary. WordGenius.com recently posed this question, “But what about words and definitions that are so new they aren’t in the dictionary yet?” Long gone are the days when I’d have to wait for years for a new word to appear in print. With the internet, though, dictionary types are better able to stay abreast of “newly coined words and their meanings” Word Genius says and add them quickly to their assemblage of words and meanings.
A year ago, Merriam-Webster added 520 new words to its dictionary, and then last fall, it added 455 more. Watch any weeknight newscast, and it’s fairly easy to guess what some of those words are. With politics, a relentless virus, climate issues, technology and racial justice terms, our national conversation has been peppered with new terms.
For instance, MW added BIPOC (pronounced “by-pock”), an acronym that stands for “Black, Indigenous and People of Color.” The dictionary also added deplatform, a word referring to those who are kicked off a social media platform for breaking its rules. These users can say goodbye to their accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook and others.
I thought dad bod was an interesting addition. MW defines it as “one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.” WordGenius adds that “Cargo shorts, New Balance sneakers and a scruffy stubble are frequently depicted accessories for those rocking a so-called dad bod.”
Other words on the list included hygge, a Norwegian word that refers to a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. While long-hauler used to refer to truckers who hauled loads across long distances, an additional definition describes “a person who experiences one or more long-term effects following initial improvement or recovery from a serious illness.” Finally, Second Gentleman became part of the lexicon when Kamala Harris became Vice President, and the term refers to her husband.
Nearly a thousand words became part of the dictionary in 2021, but what was the “word of the year,” the term that online browsers searched for the most? Vaccine.
As MW put it, “The biggest science story of our time quickly became the biggest debate in our country, and the word at the center of both stories is vaccine.” For many, a COVID-19 vaccine was a positive sign that maybe life could return to pre-pandemic levels. But it also became part and parcel of debates on personal choice and politics – and everything in between.
“Few words can express so much about one moment in time,” MW wrote.
MW chooses the word of the year based on how often website users search for a particular term. Apparently, searches for vaccine in 2021 increased 601% year-over-year from 2020. However, that interest in “vaccine” has been high ever since the start of the pandemic (MW’s word of the year in 2020). To really get a picture of how often users searched for the term, MW also compares 2021 lookups to 2019, a period before COVID-19. That number is a whopping 1048% increase.
For me, the tough words were in popular culture and technology. Bitcoin? Woke? Cancel culture? Cryptocurrency? More on those next week.
