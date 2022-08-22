Travelers exploring the Absaroka Mountains in years past encountered many more man-made structures than we do today.
Ranger cabins, trapper shacks, cow camps, mining huts and hunting cottages once dotted old maps of our local Shoshone National Forest.
One of the best-preserved historic constructions still in existence is the Robber’s Roost Cabin, situated on Robber’s Roost Creek on the North Fork. Local folklore holds the remote site was first used by horse thieves clandestinely moving their four-legged contraband out of the country from which it was stolen.
This theory certainly seems plausible. Historical gangs of stock thieves around Wyoming were known to do just that. Prudence dictates it was better to move stolen horses using faraway mountain trails than well-trod public roads.
Stealing horses was always a lucrative industry because there never ceased to be a flourishing market for the animals. Many early ranchers in the Big Horn Basin maintained large herds of fine mountain horses in addition to their extensive cattle interests. But in recognition of the chronic menace of wayfaring frontier outlaws, they usually kept their more valuable horses closer to home, making the prospect of pinching horses a much riskier criminal endeavor than cattle rustling on the open range.
The practice of horse robbery varied from covertly branding a few strays that had evaded their rightful owners to cutting and moving large herds to distant areas to be bargained for a hefty profit.
Experienced horse rustlers had the practice down to a near science. It was possible for a small handful of riders to go out on the range, cut a sizable number of animals under the cover of darkness and move them some 40 miles over the course of an exceedingly long and grueling day. By quickly fleeing into nearby mountains, the thieves could truly vanish into the tangle of rugged peaks and valleys before anyone realized the horses were gone. Sometime later the robbers could emerge from the distant side of the mountains where they would not be recognized and swiftly unload their stolen stock to any slippery buyer who exhibited a willingness to not ask questions.
One of the principal horse stealing circles in Wyoming operated out of Jackson Hole for many years. The infamous Jack Bliss was part of this operation. He was later killed by hired guns on the upper South Fork where his name still lives on the landscape.
There have been a few versions of the Robber’s Roost Cabin over the years. Although details are fuzzy, the original cabin was probably built sometime in the 1890s, a time when small gangs of outlaws were known to have been poachinghorses from the open range cattle ranchers situated along the Absaroka foothills. As lawlessness in the Big Horn Basin gradually waned, the cabin was improved by Benjamin Franklin Martin and Andy Martin, two Marquette-area stockmen, into a summer cow camp. Later the DeMauriacs of the Trout Creek Ranch used the location for the same purpose, hiring a Swedish carpenter to build an upgraded cabin in the 1930s.
The Robber’s Roost Cabin is currently maintained as a permitted cow camp by the nearby Mooncrest Ranch, one of only a few still in existence on the Shoshone Forest.
