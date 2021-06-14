“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”
Garage-sale organizers, as well as their bargain-hunting clientele, are counting on it.
I hadn’t actually seen this Saturday morning mantra in action – either as the sale host or the sale shopper.
But 10 years ago, we decided to have a garage sale since we simply had too much stuff. I really hoped that somewhere in the mix of Christmas ornaments, VHS tapes and cassettes, someone’s “just what I’ve been looking for” treasure would be front and center.
Otherwise, it was headed to the trash.
At the time, I had no idea that the internet was such a wealth of information for orchestrating a successful garage sale/yard sale. First, I learned those words are basically interchangeable depending on, of course, whether one has a bigger garage or a bigger yard. I was confident that, by the looks of things, our garage sale would spill over into our yard and most likely into the neighbors’, too – on both sides.
Next, I had to allow some lead time. In our case, we needed a lot. It took at least three weeks of non-stop effort just to inventory the house for potential sales merchandise. Plus, I had to put my marketing skills to good use by creating newspaper ads, printing up flyers, building a yard sign and sending emails to all my friends and acquaintances.
As I began to choose what stayed and what went, I asked so many questions. Did I really want to part with my electric typewriter or my old Gateway laptop computer? Am I sure I have no use for a desktop fountain that seems to gush more than a trickle? What if I decide my purple-green-gold Christmas decorating scheme is passé, and I return to green and red? I’d be sorry I sold my box of 36-inch candy canes.
Then, we had to set a date, checking on long-range weather forecast and other events or activities in town that might help or hinder traffic to the sale.
I also heard I should have snacks to encourage people to linger longer. Well, okay, snacks it was.
Once the goods were gathered, we had to price everything. Right away, I knew that I was at a loss as to where to begin. I wrestle with the price I paid in addition to what it would cost to replace the item – neither of which matter one iota to the customer. It’s that old economics question: What price will the consumer traffic bear?
Fortunately, the internet came through with a pricing guide. All I had to do was enter an item, its age and its condition, and I have a within-the-ballpark suggested price.
Finally, everything was coming together. I’d borrowed tables from work, and we began setting up. We’d figured out prices and marked everything clearly. We made a run to the bank for change for our cash box and alerted our neighbors to prepare for the traffic.
However, little did I know that garage-salers are out very early – we’re talking 7 a.m. here, on a weekend.
That almost became a deal-breaker.
Then again, the tables were ready, and there were snacks. Long story short: I rallied. We made $700, and we vowed to never do it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.