For the first time in two months, the public had something to say at a school board meeting.
Both supporters and detractors of the decision not to bring back Norm Sedig as head coach of the Cody High School tennis team had the chance to speak in front of the board, and current and former players made their voices heard.
Though it’s become more common in recent years, it still isn’t often that the youth (as my editor refuses to let me call any human child a “kid” over concern that you, the reader, will confuse them with baby goats) take a stand and make their voices heard.
My generation, the Millennials, recently overtook the Baby Boomers as the largest generational group in the country. Gen Z is just now stepping into its roles as members of the voting public. Our voices can no longer be silenced.
I hate to admit it, but those youths have far more guts than I ever did when I was in high school.
Despite having an ongoing interest in politics basically my whole life because my mom was a town administrator, I never once sought to speak before the school board. And there are issues I could have spoken to it about.
Whether it was advocating for a favorite teacher to become principal or asking for more money for our band program so we could have updated uniforms or travel to more competitions, I had opportunities to make my voice and feelings heard.
I was a student, after all, and since the board was the one ultimately responsible for running eight to 10 hours of my life every day, I feel as if I should have taken the opportunity to give them my input.
But I didn’t.
A handful of students at Cody High School did. No, ultimately their input did not result in the action they advocated, but they tried. They took a stand for what they believed in. They actively participated in their local democracy. No matter how you feel about the decision or their opinion on the matter, that they spoke up at all speaks volumes about them.
There are no doubt some readers who will say that the opinions of these teenagers don’t matter, that they are too young to know what they are talking about.
But they are the ones who experience school first-hand. They know more than we give them credit for. If they are getting the education they are supposed to from the district, they should know quite a lot.
It’s true, they haven’t had as many trips around the sun as some of us. Even I, at only a little more than a half-decade older than the CHS seniors, still have only scratched the surface of finding out what I don’t know.
That doesn’t mean I have picked up nothing in my 24 years on this planet, despite what some commenters have tried to point out in the past.
These students know things, too. Maybe it’s time we listen.
