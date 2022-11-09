My brothers don’t think I remember ‘cause I was still in my crib, but I remember like it was yesterday.
Older brothers Jess and Paul and oldest sib Brenda were there by my crib before they left for school, just a-laughin’ and pointing. I was standing there with my diaper down by my knees for some reason, the object of their cackling derision quite obvious.
Mom chased them off, but not before I had been traumatized and violated in the worst kind of way. If you’re not safe in your own crib, where are you safe?
The family now laughs, like I musta imagined or dreamed it, but I don’t forget that easily. Like many fearing senility, I often can’t remember if I took my morning pills, but my long-term recall is infallible. And yes, I do tend to live in the past, but my present ain’t that great and I don’t even want to think about my future. The past is fun, and many of the dubious memories quite comical in retrospect.
I remember a study hall my senior year in the mezzanine with my head buried in my arms, dreaming away as was my long-standing habit since junior high. They didn’t make us study if we preferred an unsuccessful life, and that was a good thing.
Each time I’d find peaceful slumber, I’d feel my chair jerk forward, compliments of my buddy seated behind me, Larry Grandas. He was having fun waking me up with his feet, and at some point, I quick glanced up front and saw the study-hall monitor wasn’t in the room.
I slowly stood up with my arms extended straight out and began zombie-walking around the room. The laughter, though strangely muffled, I thought, turned me on as I navigated the room, stopping at random desks to grope faces like a blind man.
I’m thinking, “This is the greatest sleepwalking routine of all time,” but was stunned awake by: “Blough! What do you think you’re doing?!!” Mr. Volk, a little hothead with an obvious short-man complex, had been seated at the back of the room from the get-go. I gasped in all sincerity, “I didn’t know you were back there, sir.” “Obviously,” he snorted. “Now sit your butt down now!”
Then there was the time in my 30s working for brother Jess when I complained that it was always my teenage nephew Jay who got to drive the two-ton dump truck to the landfill. I got all indignant and demanded, “Why does he always get to go; maybe I’d like to do the dump run once in a while.” He acquiesced and next thing I knew on my way there, I looked up to notice I had just passed Jess’ wife Marti coming from the other direction.
That would’ve been fine, had I not been daydreaming and halfway to Meeteetse, overshooting the landfill turnoff by 10-plus miles. Snitches didn’t end up in ditches in them days, so the next morning I had some ‘splaining to do and Jay resumed the sought-after, dump-run duties.
I also remember that time in my mother’s womb when … well, that’s a story for another day.
