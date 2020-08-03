To the editor:
I am a born and raised Wyomingite who wants nothing more than to see our state be successful and safe for all Wyomingites.
This is why I support Yana Ludwig for U.S. Senate. As a peer and professional I pride myself on being a mental health advocate and support suicide prevention efforts not only in Park County but also statewide and so does Yana.
According to the American Association of Suicidology, Wyoming has the second-highest suicide rate in the country. There are many factors that lead to increased depression and suicide ideation across the country and here in our own backyards. Some of these are low wages, not being able to seek or afford healthcare, lack of access to alternative mental health support, and concerns about our unstable economic and environmental future. These rates are even higher for our LGBTQIA+, veteran and immigrant neighbors.
Yana’s campaign is based on addressing these concerns while still upholding Wyoming’s cultural values like protection of public lands for us to enjoy, hike, fish, hunt, and support of the Second Amendment and the right to responsible gun ownership.
As a mental health advocate and peer, I want someone in the U.S. Senate who is going to support mental health concerns and help fight our suicide epidemic. That someone is Yana Ludwig.
(s) shayna florian
Powell
