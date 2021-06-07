For those of you who are sick of seeing the orange cones on Sheridan Avenue take heart, the multi-million, two-year rehabilitation project is set to end this week.
And while we are happy to see it end, I think most of us can say that work didn’t cause too much disruption and our roads are much better for it.
The project involved work on Sheridan from 10th Street east to 17th and then south up the Greybull Hill to Stampede. Work included concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter, double gutters and sidewalks on Sheridan and 17th. Plus every street corner has been brought up to federal Americans With Disabilities Act standards.
S&S Builders began the 89-day Phase 1 construction March 2, 2020, with the work running through mid-June. After a break for the summer, Phase 2 construction pick up Aug. 25, 2020 and continued until weather forced a shutdown in mid-December.
After a few months reprieve, construction work resumed on the downtown street project March 1 of this year.
Last week it was reported that after some minor touch-up work around Alger and Beck, as well as up near Stampede, the project should wrap up this week.
It’s a full week ahead of the early deadline of June 15, which is impressive considering some of the challenges along the way including careless drivers last fall that caused damages to newly poured concrete, a runaway corgi, people disregarding the traffic signs and endangering workers, and some weather delays.
We thank S&S Builders, WYDOT and all the subcontractors who worked hard to get this done. We can’t say it’s been fun, but it has been worth it.
