It is past time the federal courts involved listen to the scientific data and return management of the grizzly bears to the states with grizzly populations.
Last week, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon reported Wyoming is again petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the grizzly bear.
Gordon said, “The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear has met and exceeded all scientific benchmarks for recovery.”
Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said on Monday that the model, which underestimates grizzly populations, shows an excess of 1,200 bears, meaning the population has now grown beyond the bear’s biological and socially suitable range.
That means as we head into the fall season when the highest number of grizzly conflicts usually occurs, don’t be surprised if there is an increasing number of conflicts every year.
With the grizzly population exceeding the limits of suitable habitat, additional depredation of livestock and wildlife is certain to follow.
Ellsbury added that half of all conflicts with grizzlies (which includes humans, livestock and property damage) are now occurring on private lands and he expects more this year because of the drought.
To date, Wyoming has spent more than $52 million and 46 years investing in grizzly bear recovery.
With the new call for delisting, Wyoming has committed to directly address the concerns raised by the courts in the 2017 case. That includes amending the grizzly bear management policies regarding annual management and mortality targets.
By all measures, the grizzly bear population has fully recovered and the numbers exceed the suitable habitat. Management of the grizzly needs to be returned to the states involved.
We are grateful the State of Wyoming will petition to have the grizzly bear delisted.
We hope this time the federal judges listen to reason and the scientific data.
