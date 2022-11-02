I recall fondly old Grandpa Blough – he of the perfectly round bald spot up-top that prompted me to ask, “Why do you have a hole in your head, Grandpa?”
Oh, I was a cute one I’m told. At about 6 years old in what proved to be an eventual life pattern, Dad was having a hard time getting me to do some manual labor task. Gramps said, “Didn’t you know that work is the best medicine?” Supposedly the old man chortled when I answered, “Aw, who wants to take medicine?”
There are holes in that hard work theory of course, with the more popular adage being, “Laughter is the best medicine.” Personally I prefer Zoloft, but let’s examine some of these old-wives’-tale axioms, which are suspect since many of the old gals were approaching senility.
Does “the early bird get the worm?” Surely a few out-all-night, sleep-late robins have dined on fat, unsuspecting night crawlers the groggy do-gooders dozed off while stalking.
Let’s examine some other age-old cautions to see if there’s any shred of truth. Maybe it’s my OCD, but when walking down a sidewalk, I do avoid stepping on cracks at all costs. I’m also compelled to take five – my theoretical “lucky” number – steps between cracks, but that’s just me. We’ve all heard: “Step on a crack, break your Mama’s back,” but I’ve personally never seen a mother fall victim to an offspring’s careless gait. These things are hard to prove though.
Suffice to say, if you love Mom, you’re not gonna play games with fate. How much time does it take to change your pace when navigating a sidewalk to remove any risk? Mothers do so much for us, why risk putting them in a nursing home prematurely? It is true though that: “Smoke some crack, break your mother’s heart.”
“Finder’s keepers, losers weepers?” Not always. I’ve heard far too many reports of innocent kids finding explosive devices and detonating their way into Heaven. It’s also quite possible that one might find a large stash of money and figure, “Why not? Nobody’s looking.” Then a drug cartel or the mob rubs you out. You’re now sleeping, and the hitman ain’t weeping. That early bird isn’t the only bird subject to old sayings; they’re countless. One that comes to mind is “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.” Not necessarily, especially where hunters are concerned. Sure, the one in your hand is a sure thing, but what if it’s an early bird that just ate a worm and relieves itself in your hand? Not pleasant.
A better idea is to release the one in your hand tying up your trigger finger and fire into the bush. Thus the old adage, “Kill two birds with one shotgun blast.” Cats are also a frequent recipient of these adages, but darn it, a cat should never be skinned under any circumstances, period!
On a similar note, I nearly failed to submit a column this week due to a purring cat and a warm pillow, but alas, I pulled if off. You can bet I was more than happy to phone it in.
