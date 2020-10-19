To the editor:
I find it totally inappropriate that the Enterprise even printed the letter written by Leslie Maslak. It was grossly insensitive and illiterate.
That said, how many unwanted babies has Leslie Maslak adopted? Fed? Educated? Cherished?
It is really, really hard to be an unwanted (abused, tortured, fostered, forgotten) child.
I know.
(s) ruby roberta ross
Cody
