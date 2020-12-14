To the editor:
I feel badly for Albertsons employees. When I went shopping this morning, half the customers had no mask on.
Why would people choose to not protect friends and neighbors? Why would management not protect their employees by posting someone at the door to enforce this important policy?
Because obviously we can’t be trusted on our own. Whatever happened to cowboy culture?
Think Baxter Black. Think honest, independent, good-hearted. Why have we replaced this with blind allegiance to a corrupt politician from New York?
(s) mary mellinger
Cody
You mean you want a gestapo at Albertson’s? What a case of verbal diarreah !!!
