“We are a nation divided,” many say as efforts at finding common ground on social and political issues fail, and the divisions between us widen. We just don’t/won’t make the effort required to alter our views and opinions ... or, for that matter, see the need to do so. In fact, the opposite is true.
Judging by the invective and supercharged negatives on social media and in the political arena, it’s just so much easier to double down. So much simpler to rant at the other guy. So much more satisfying to attack those who don’t agree while accepting whatever buttresses our opinions. The portions of our brain that control our intelligence just don’t want to change.
Even with friends or family members, the hope of agreement or understanding becomes mired under layers of entrenched beliefs, rhetoric, exaggeration, fabrication and downright lying. Differences of opinion morph into opposing sets of beliefs that we present as cold, hard and unquestionable fact.
We joke about it in family situations. We moan about it in public ones.
I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know. The question then is how do we find agreement and compromise for the greater good? How can we fumble our way to common ground on any of the core issues?
Certainly, billions of words have been expended by the press, by the politicians, academics, experts, opinion molders and leaders hoping to change our minds. They write books and articles, give speeches, sit through town halls, provide content for social media. To what effect? Here we are, more divided than ever.
Some believe that face-to-face meetings can change minds, that bringing small groups of people with different viewpoints together and encouraging a free exchange of ideas can lead to understanding and compromise.
My one such experience didn’t come close to changing my own conclusions, even though I found myself feeling sympathetic to the poor, deluded souls who didn’t agree. In short, it didn’t work on me.
The fact is, though, people’s views and their ideas on facts can and do change.
Take same-sex marriage as an example ... and, wow! Talk about an explosive social issue! In 1996, 73% of Americans opposed same-sex marriage, with most of those 73% believing homosexuality should be banned. Personally, I was one of them.
Then, fate intervened. I had to deal with the issue when it involved a family member I loved and respected but who had found his life’s partner with another man. They were both good people. As much as I shuddered at the social implications, I could see they were building a productive, solid and viable relationship, forcing me to question how this example fit into my preconceptions. Over time, my emotional ties to them trumped my preconceived ideas.
The same thing happened to others, in other families. Many others. Now? I’m one of the 49% of Republicans and 71% of Americans who think (recent Gallup survey) same-sex marriage should be legal.
In fact, the only real changes in my own thinking on social and political policies have come from emotional appeals and personal experience. Another example: after I befriended a woman caught in a web of poverty and impossible life choices, my views on society’s obligations to its members began to shift. As another example, after serving as an election judge, I could see how difficult it would be to “rig” an election and, in particular, how honest our Wyoming elections are.
What I’m saying is that the neurons in our brains, the ones controlling our emotions, need to get up close and personal to an issue before our intelligence is willing to question its entrenched views and consider change or compromise. Involve our emotions in experiences ... get the guts into the argument, and opinions can turn on their proverbial ears.
I’m tempted to think we could reach general (never total, of course) agreement on a broad range of issues through mandatory personal experiences. Put simply, it’s something of a case of “walk a mile in another man’s shoes,” isn’t it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.