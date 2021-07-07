Before returning to the epic Blough/Fabrizio bout, let’s finish my wrestling youth chronology. I don’t want to end it like most of my matches – prematurely.
Dave Koba and I were buddies our senior year, but I loved getting laughs at his expense during fifth-period art class. He carried a good-sized melon, so I affectionately called him “Fathead.” Koba was a muscular, solid wrestler at 145 lbs, but if he lost, I pounced. He got pinned in the first period once, so the next day, I mimed for the whole class him getting pinned during the handshake.
The humor oddly escaped him and he growled,“How ’bout we go to the mat after school?” I said, “Sure, Fathead, I’ll toss ya around a little,” but basically I was still in character.
The end result was brief, brutal and probably predictable. In no time, he had me down with his thick, Anaconda legs around my waist, squeezing the cockiness right out of me. He tightened, even after I cried uncle and a few other relatives before finally receiving mercy. Sheesh, it’s like he had been carrying a grudge.
Decades later, I opened my big yap again. Fabrizio and I hit it off playing on the same softball team and kibitzed with competing zingers. Told of his wrestling fame at ASU, I taunted how I could take him down. He threw his head back laughing like one of the toothy horses he shoes, and bets were placed.
With comparable to a Frazier-Ali fight, my jokester lifting partner Frank Rozek hung a banner at the gym: “Match of the Century: Conan Blough vs. Stallion Fabrizio.” Stirring up this brute even more, I boasted in my column of the havoc I intended to wreak.
The tension built for weeks till one day it’s barely noon, I’m still groggy and someone calls from the gym, “Fabrizio said he’s ready and to hurry up.” Gulp!
My mind wasn’t in a good place when I sheepishly entered the back door, but I had gamely worn a bathrobe and weightlifting belt like a champion entering the ring. Rob Burton followed me down the steps, rubbing my shoulders like my trainer as we entered. Unfazed and unamused, Fabrizio growls, “Hurry the hell up; I gotta get back to work.”
Now feeling it, I says, “Relax – you’ll get your butt pinned soon enough.” Continuing my slow entrance, I look over to see this aging champion do a standing backflip. I saw that as a red flag and possible prelude to pain. The large crowd sounded bloodthirsty when after the handshake, I dove for those huge, farrier legs, but in a millisecond, they vanished and I was being swished around this thin mat like a bar rag.
Fathead Sr. pinned me, helped me up and tried to shake hands, but I snapped, “We ain’t done,” and dove in for more. Somehow my nose was acting as a fulcrum and blood flowed freely after that second pin. I graciously paid my debt – a column retraction and a free lunch for John, but I learned a valuable lesson. My mouth no longer writes checks my keester can’t cash.
