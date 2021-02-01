To the editor:
This letter is in response to the article in your newspaper Jan. 21, titled Road Use Tax.
House Bill 37 wants us to pay a road use tax based on our yearly mileage. Estimated cost is $436 per driver, per year. Are you kidding?
Luke Reiner (WYDOT director) came up with this brainstorm to boost his budget at a very wasteful state agency. (I saw four late-model six passenger pickups on Dead Indian this fall. Four WYDOT employees were staring at a crane pile driving.)
He wants to put a “black box” in my personal vehicles to record miles. Good luck trying that. He also said maybe take a picture of your odometer. The only picture I’ll send to Mr. Reiner is of the backside of my anatomy.
Cut your budget and eliminate waste like the other state agencies are doing. You haven’t done much snow plowing this winter. Save that money for maintenance.
I don’t think many families want to pay this tax and hopefully our legislators in Cheyenne are smart enough to bury House Bill 37.
Lets let them know how we feel.
Thank you for your concern in this matter.
(s) neil beisler
Cody
(1) comment
How dare you want to bury and forget HB37. I want to memorialize it and hang it on Sandy Newsome until the next election to make sure we don reelect a state representative who believes it is perfectly acceptable to track every single Wyomingite like a convicted felon on bail or parole. HB37 is the Sandy Newsome GPS Tracker Bill and every single voter needs to remember that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.