“Follow the money” – a character repeated this old truism on a recent Netflix episode of “Startup.”
Have you seen it? He’s advising another character who is desperately trying to raise millions for a Bitcoin startup.
Our man is despondent. His pitch, appealing to Bitcoin’s social values, has fallen on deaf ears. But miracle of miracles, his next presentation (all about money, of course) works.
Only hours after watching this, I read about the annual Irma horse sale. Bidding, the article said, started at $6,000!
The high seller went for $110,000, which is great, but horses often go for exorbitant prices.
Here’s what really struck me. Revenue. The sale brought in people who supported the local economy by staying in motels, eating in restaurants, and otherwise acting like tourists. Call them equine tourists. This lot probably numbered about the same as the crowds who arrive for the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale. (I’m judging by the fact that the art sale offerings sold in the same number and in the same $ range.)
You get the economic multiplier picture. Horses like art = revenue $$$.
But that’s just the beginning. Unlike art, once you have a horse, you’ll want to trot him around in public, train him, improve him, show off your riding skills.
I mean, imagine if you’d paid out that $110,000 or even $30,000 or the minimum $6,000. You have more than a pasture ornament there. Even if your prize purchase is destined for ranch work, you’ll be thinking, “I wonder ... .” And there’s plenty of shows out there to choose from for your ranch horse.
Whatever the equine discipline, “show” is the governing word and horse shows are both lucrative and thin on the ground around here.
Yet, look around. Horses are everywhere.
Even our contractors and builders have to consider them in all these new developments out in the county. That is, they construct lovely houses, yes. They or the new owners also put in fences, corrals and stables of varying degrees of luxury. The buyers then go out and purchase horses.
Next, they look around for someplace for what? You know. Show them off.
On weekends they, like their fellow horse owners across the country, take their horses and their money to competitions in towns with (weather often being a factor) indoor equine centers.
Many of these venues are county-owned and operated because horses are big business, big revenue streams, and big potential.
See a horse, think $$$.
See a horse and think equine tourism.
Tens of thousands of people drive hundreds of miles to show off their horses. In the process they support local economies and make show facilities self-sustaining by paying high entry fees.
Park County and Cody need new sources of revenue and here we have a no-brainer. If we follow this $$$ trail, we’ll be thinking of promoting and developing equine tourism by including an equine center as part of a 2022 cap tax initiative.
