They didn’t exactly “pave paradise and put up a parking lot,” but what they did was level the 1100 block of N Street and put up a civic center and a motel.
And that made me a little sad.
Truth is, I grew up on N Street in Gering, Neb., and having “our house”—and Becky’s and Woodsie’s and Minnie’s and Warren’s—demolished was troubling somehow. More than a few years ago, I visited after a very long absence. I intended to capture the setting one more time in my “Nebraska mind’s eye,” but nothing was left to crystallize the image of a 12-year-old.
Just how big was that screened-in porch? Were the rhubarb leaves actually as big as umbrellas? Would I still hear that weird buzzing of cicadas in those giant elm trees? I didn’t have the chance to find out.
N Street was a great place, the veritable nuts and bolts of Americana. It was the kind of neighborhood where adults sat on their “stoops” on sticky summer nights, drank iced tea and visited while kids played hide n’ seek in the gleam of streetlights.
Nothing really bad happened on N Street. Sure, Mrs. Chadovich would angrily shake her fist at us and screech in some guttural tongue with words we didn’t recognize. Her tone was hard to miss, though, as she chastised us for riding our trikes and bikes over her garden hose.
Even good ol’ Mom could get a bit peeved when she found out we’d been pelting cars with the last of the season’s tomatoes from high above the street in Warren’s treehouse. But that was about it. Nothing genuinely painful happened on N Street—that I can recall.
I learned to ride a two-wheeler on M Street, one block over. Patty had a brand-new, blue Hiawatha, and I’d peddle down the sidewalk steadying myself along her picket fence until I could let go. I saw my first and only tornado from N Street, the kind for which Nebraska is famous. It was a dark and sinister image towering over Scotts Bluff Monument, a famous Oregon Trail landmark that we could see from the lot across the alley. I don’t think anything ever came of that storm; I’m sure I’d have remembered that.
With all the trees on N Street, we had plenty of leaves to rake into mounds, and then bolt across the yard and dive straight into them. When we tired of running, it was time to rake the leaves back into piles and burn them. Yes, we polluted the air and burned leaves—there I said it. The smoke wafted straight up with an occasional spark or two. How I loved the smell of crackling leaves; it was one of the best things about fall.
From that return visit, I also learned that everything seemed so much bigger when I was a kid on N Street. As Charles Dickens wrote in David Copperfield, “The streets looked small, of course. The streets that we have only seen as children always do, I believe, when we go back to them.”
We moved to Wyoming when I was 12, and in the years that followed, we visited relatives there less and less. Now, I wish I’d paid a bit more attention.
