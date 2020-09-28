To the editor:
The evening of Sept. 19 we attended an art event we will never forget.
It was not the annual BBAS art auction. It was the premier of an exceptional film dealing with abortion. This film has been created by a group of very talented individuals committed to providing a balanced view of the truth about this fundamental issue.
Cody was able to have this premier because one of the driving forces behind this effort is a courageous, gifted resident of Cody – Elizabeth “Betsy” Ryzewicz.
All of Cody should ask to see what Betsy and her team have produced regardless what they think they believe.
The Enterprise, other mediums of communication, educators and the leadership of this community should join together to make this thought-provoking film available to everyone who lives here.
Risking exposure to a thoughtful discussion on a difficult topic is what responsible communities do.
(s) john gordnier & cindy katz
Cody
(1) comment
In journalism it is called the 5 W Rule... who where what when why ... the essentials of reporting on something require all five. You gave use exactly 1.5 of those here - a tangential refereece to some person named Betsy and a proximate date , now past
Is there a reason the film has no name, the principal person not descripted for qualification , the venue is/was not disclosed nor circumstanced , and any further opportunities to see it not mentioned even though you insist we should ? How would we know ?
I feel like this letter is either a game of dodgeball , or dancing around something in the dark .
