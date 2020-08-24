Despite the pandemic and issues with the mail, Park County voters turned out in record numbers for the primary election this year.
Driven in large part by an increase in early and absentee votes, numbers were up from two years ago and way up from 2016.
But we can do better, especially in a region so heavily Republican that in partisan races the primary is often the race that really decides who will represent us.
Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said as much at the close of last Tuesday’s election, and we agree with her sentiment.
At this point, State Senate District 18 Republican candidate Tim French, who won Tuesday, is unopposed in the general, as are Rep. Sandy Newsome in HD 24 and primary winners Lee Livingston and Scott Mangold for Park County Commissioner.
Hopefully, everyone who wanted a voice in those races already made their voices heard.
This is not to say people shouldn’t be out in full force in the general election as there will be many choices to make amongst special district seats such as school, hospital and cemetery boards – not to mention president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House.
Choosing a president obviously serves to draw more people to general elections every four years, but at the local level what our representatives do in Cheyenne or in the halls of the county buildings can have a far more direct impact on our day-to-day lives.
Great work voting in the primary and definitely participate in the general. But let’s not think of one as being worthier of participation in than the other.
