So I says to these guys, “Any ideas for my column topic tonight? I do take requests.” Don’t get me wrong; I’ve never had a problem coming up with column ideas. When you have as many voices in your head as I do, there’s no shortage of suggestions:
During bowling league last night (since you asked, I averaged 209 for the series, but that’s immaterial), I lobbied nephew Jay and Lincoln “Ned Flanders” Reese for requests, in response to some Reese sarcasm. He had said, “Your bad date, part 1 column was good, but part 2 last week was lacking. I wanted to hear more about what was said on the date.” I retorted, “What, ‘Is it pretty neat being a cheerleader or what’ wasn’t pathetic enough for ya?”
As any blind man could see, I had barely said anything the entire date. I was a sweating street mime without the clever, physical inprov. Helen Keller would have gotten bored and walked out.
Similarly, a good friend, but definitely not a trusted column critic, Sean Johnson, had days earlier said basically the same thing. You may recall Sean as the Einstein who suggested I always post a disclaimer specifying whether each column is meant as humor or serious. He can’t seem to grasp the concept of interspersing humor within a serious point. Disclaimers? I haven’t heard such lunacy since Lloyd Braun cost Dinkins the NYC election by promoting everyone in the city wear name tags!
As per Sean, “Nobody wants to hear about teenage acne.” Evidently, it’s far too touchy a subject. Like depression – and most of us have experienced both at some point – it should never be publicly admitted to. Well, Mr. Johnson, not talking about pimples does not make them go away; in fact, research proves quite the opposite. You can’t just sweep zits under the rug.
I don’t mean to squeeze the life out of an issue, but am merely asking: Who’s to judge what is worthy of journalistic scrutiny? One man’s carbuncle is another man’s treasure. Maybe I’m doubling down as a form of one-upmanship; i.e. when Flanders and/or Johnson say “Don’t,” I do. If I’m cutting off my nose to spite my face, so be it. I was never crazy about my face anyway.
But I suppress. Decades ago, I was invited more than once to give talks to aspiring high school journalists. The No. 1 question asked was: “Do you ever run out of ideas to write about?” That’s like asking if I ever maybe run out of others to blame, or run out of reasons to breathe. Well, something like that anyway. To date, I have never written anything just to fill space or reap financial reward. Topics I feel passionate about flood into my head like truckers into a strip club.
Okay, maybe my analogies aren’t exactly spot-on tonight, but I’ll promise you this: I shall never shrink from my duty of giving print to issues readers care most about. Next week I’ll address the crippling burden of pubescent voice-change. Is that important? You angst just whistlin’ Dixie, sister. (Yes, Sean, that was intended more in a humorous vein than its dramatic counterpart.)
