Occasionally I’ll revisit recent columns to remedy any misinformation that may have slipped by me – “Clean-up on aisle seven” if you will. More times than not – I’d say in the 98.8 percentile – what I say is beyond dispute, and that’s the kind of self-assurance that has led to our current political climate of respectful, give-and-take views.
I quoted the excellent line from Springsteen’s “Glory Days,” a state of being that’s earned me the nickname “Uncle Rico.” When he ran across his old high school chum, an all-star pitcher, I quote my quote: “He’d throw that fastball by you ...”. Well, nephew Jay, a self-proclaimed 70s/80s music savant, jumped right on that one. As he correctly contends, it is actually “... throw that speedball by you ...”. Again, 95.7% of the time I’d destroy him in a music trivia contest, but this happened to be one of those 4.3%-ers. Still though, kudos to the fly-by-night roofing contractor.
The next snafu is on you, the reader. What about “Does anyone out there sew?” Didn’t you understand? Remember? I bemoaned the closing of Dee’s Upholstery, mentioning my several favorite items of apparel needing zippers, not to mention one of those expensive puffycoats that, unlikely as it seems, suffered two gaping, feather-puking gashes when I fell into a full-length mirror back a couple years ago (Believe me, you don’t wanna know).
So, was Dee the only craftsperson in town who knew her way around a spool of thread and a Singer sewing machine? Do not make me ask again!
In conclusion, I wrote two weeks ago of my neighbor Dagmar’s untimely death and my sincere desire of giving her dog Yoshi a loving home to replace the one he lost. But neighbors concurred: Yoshi could be a serious liability since he’s a fear-snapper, especially with men, and we have many of that particular breed coming and going in our busy townhouse complex.
With the combined efforts of equally caring neighbors Barb and Holly and new townhouse owner Janet, we found him the perfect, 10-acre home where he’s already flourishing like it was written in the cards. I don’t mention the family that so magically answered our call-to-arms because some do-gooders prefer to remain anonymous. Not me boy; I gather too much bad press not to want my good deeds screamed from the highest rooftop. I’m talking newspaper coverage and possibly a nomination for some type of coveted Peace Prize.
I left someone out in my cast of co-conspirators who made this happy-ending possible, and his name is Jesus. Since for the third time in eight years, my darkest days have been divinely woven into the unlikeliest of blessed final scenes, I now call Him “The Dream Weaver.” It’s like the scripture, “God causes all things to work for good for those who love God.” I used to say “Baloney!” to that, but I came and I saw.
Am I some kind of nerd for proclaiming what I’ve learned about God in recent years? He truly is good, but till you really get to know Him, you’ll question that as I once did. But you really need to seek. Inquiring minds want to know.
