To the editor:
As flags wave, and we celebrate our freedom and honor our veterans, I’m conflicted.
I read an article on History.com revealing how over a million Black vets were denied the benefits of the G.I. Bill when they came home from fighting WWII. I see protests and kneeling at NFL games in a new light.
I try to imagine pledging allegiance to a flag that didn’t honor “liberty and justice for all,” ’cause I sure can’t imagine how I’d feel after fighting for my country, my country slamming a door in my face.
Please don’t think I’m not grateful for all who did and continue serve in the military, I do.
I believe we are all equal in the eyes of God, maybe someday we will be in the eyes of all humans.
(s) Karen Grimm
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.