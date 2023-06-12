Feel like your life expectancy is getting shorter and shorter? That’s probably because it is. We, as Americans, are dying at earlier ages than we once did. Worse, it’s not just that death comes knocking sooner for adults, but kids now have less of a chance of reaching the age of 20 than those of the last few generations.
It wasn’t always so. Those of us born before the end of the twentieth century saw our life expectancy pushed back further and further, year after year. It became so much a pattern, it seemed that there would be no end to it, that all the miraculous breakthroughs in nutrition, safety, medicine and public health would continue to increase our years on Earth. Human life might last ... well, not forever, but a long time ... certainly, we might even dare to think about a party for the big 100.
Along the way, we started to take for granted that we would survive experiences and once life-threatening diseases that routinely sent our grandparents and great-grandparents to their graves. A broken hip killed one of my great-greats. Polio took the child of another. One little boy went to diphtheria. The Spanish flu epidemic claimed more. One great-great grandmother bore some 12 children (records not quite reliable), but only five reached maturity. Mothers died young in childbirth, and children succumbed to a long list of now preventable illnesses and public health failures. High on the latter list: raw milk from unsanitary sources.
High on the list of fixes: inoculations.
Go figure. Such simple public health solutions ... and how difficult to correct over the long run.
Easy to say, “If only our forebears had known then what we know now, if they’d had the kind of public health policies and medical fixes that are available now, they might have lived much longer.”
But here’s the problem. We have the knowledge. Yet, increasingly, we’re not using it or, worse, simply denying its validity. Human nature can be self-destructive. The proof can be seen in the actuarial tables.
Here, like everywhere, of course, our life expectancy took a dip during the worst of Covid. Unlike among the rest of the wealthiest countries, our life expectancy has continued a post-Covid downward trajectory.
Elsewhere the trend reversed and went back to its previous upward trajectory.
What’s happening here?
Mortality among youth has jumped annually, a shocking 11% in 2021, with Covid as only a small part of the problem. Teens, lacking resources, succumb in the largest numbers to depression with drug overdoses and suicides.
Infant mortality in America, incredibly, is now the highest among wealthy countries. Too many infants and toddlers need more access to routine health care as do their mothers who too often lack reproductive, sexual and maternity care.
Those mothers and other adults die in increasingly large numbers from drug overdoses, alcohol use, suicides and diseases like obesity, diabetes and hypertensive heart problems ... all preventable.
We throw money at the problem, spending more on health per capita than the other wealthiest countries. What we don’t do is follow their example when it comes to best practices.
Here in Park County, we are better off than the average American, although our life expectancy is not as high as it could be. In 2022, ours was 81 years. Here are some comparative figures: in little Monaco, it was 85.9 years and rising; in Japan, 84.8 years; in Australia 84.5; in Switzerland 84.
The 2022 life expectancy in the United States: 77.5.
The reason Park County is doing better than the average county in the U.S., including most other Wyoming counties (no surprise, Teton County has the record for longevity), lies with our wonderful access to health care and our general lifestyle choices.
Not that we don’t have plenty of room for improvement, but we can bless the fact that we enjoy a world-class health care system which has strong public support, and we live healthier lives than most.
The trick for us is not just to maintain what we have but to grow it. Surely, we can do as well as a little principality like Monaco!
