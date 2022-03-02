Wyoming Legislative House Bill 51 which was intended to amend Wyoming Statute 7-19-106, went down last week. It was not even considered for a first reading on the floor.
That is great news for Wyoming citizens.
The statute outlines access to and dissemination of criminal history records.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Chad Banks (D-Rock Springs) sought to protect those charged with a crime from having their mug shots released to news media sources before they were convicted.
There were more than a few problems with the bill.
According to Banks, one of his primary reasons for the bill was the mug shots “become a huge source of rumor, of gossip, of water cooler fodder.”
We emphatically disagree. Instead of promulgating rumors and gossip, the posting and publishing of mug shots and official charges quench rumors and truth, not gossip, is reported.
The freedom to disseminate information is so vital to a free society that the Constitution includes that right in the First Amendment.
An additional problem with the bill was that there would have been exceptions such as if the individual in question were an imminent threat to an individual or public safety or if the release of the mug shot could assist law enforcement in apprehending that individual.
Leaving those decisions up to law enforcement would have put those officers in the unenviable position of having to decide which are legitimate threats and which aren’t.
HB 51 barely squeaked out of the House Judiciary Committee on a 5-4 vote with local representatives Dan Laursen (R-Powell) and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) voting against the bill in committee.
They deserve credit for seeing the flaws in this bill.
Thankfully the bill, which would have eroded your First Amendment right to know what is happening in your city and county, did not gain traction in the House and went down in flames.
