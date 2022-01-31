As the Cody Shooting Complex and proponents for public access to Bureau of Reclamation lands argue over a fence and limited access, one issue needs to be paramount – safety.
The safety of all who use the area needs to be the primary topic of discussion – not liability, not limited access, not if the fence does not follow the property line.
When the shooting complex was approved for expansion last April, the Bureau of Reclamation’s final environmental assessment stated multiple times that a public easement would be granted for access to a two-track road near the property.
The fence recently installed by the shooting complex, however, prohibits access to that road.
Park County helped construct berms to prevent stray bullets, but Otis Smith, president of the shooting complex, believes the berms are not enough of a guarantee to prevent some bullets from getting past the barriers, and he wants to protect the shooting complex from liability if an accidental shooting happens.
It is also likely the shooting complex cares as much about public safety as it cares about liability and those arguing for public access care as much about safety as they care about access.
Public access to public lands remains a high priority as it should (remember “we the people” own the public lands).
However, we cannot fathom anyone seeking access to an area where they have the potential of being accidentally shot.
We believe a resolution to this dustup is not only a possibility, but a probability. Both sides may have to give a little. But in the interest of safety, we believe this is easily achievable.
