Wyoming needs more public servants like Kristi Racines.
Racines, Wyoming’s state auditor, recently filed for a second term. She absolutely deserves to be reelected.
Racines is a Republican and fiscal conservative, but that is only the beginning of her credentials.
As of earlier this week, no other person in either party has filed for the state auditor position.
In her first 30 days as auditor, Racines made public six years of data relating to state expenditures that had not been released due to litigation.
She is also responsible for wyopen.gov, a website that gives Wyoming citizens an easy way to look at the state’s expenditures. In other words, Racines opened the state’s checkbook to the public.
Racines said during her tenure in office, every line item, every entry, every dollar the state spends were scrutinized.
We appreciate an auditor examining every expenditure the state makes. That’s her job.
However, the primary benefit Racines has brought to the state auditor’s office is not only analyzing the checkbook herself, but allowing any citizen in the state to see how tax dollars are being spent.
Without openness and transparency, a rational person should ask what is being hidden? What is being kept from us? What expenditures are the government so ashamed of they can’t let us know what they spent?
Transparency in government is the essential ingredient to trust in government. You can’t have trust without transparency.
Wyoming needs fewer politicians seeking elected positions to further their own ambitions and more true public servants like Kristi Racines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.