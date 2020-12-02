Those who travel the roads in Wyoming might be paying more for gasoline next July.
The Joint Revenue Interim Committee of the Wyoming State Legislature advanced a bill two weeks ago that would raise the state’s fuel tax by nine cents per gallon.
It doesn’t appear the Legislature has many other options but to pass the bill.
With a lack of funds to repair the approximate one-third of Wyoming’s roads in failing condition, the Wyoming Department of Transportation desperately needs the additional revenue.
Not unlike all other state departments, WYDOT is scrambling to find ways to reduce costs, yet keep roads open and safe.
The proposed fuel tax increase is supported by the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, the Wyoming Trucking Association, the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association and other groups.
A fuel tax is a fair tax. Those who use the roads pay the tax. And those who use the roads the most appear to be willing to pay more for that privilege.
There is another good reason for the tax. WYDOT’s research shows spending a dollar now on road repairs saves $4 to $8 in future repairs. Officials say it is fiscally responsible to maintain current roads rather than let them deteriorate further.
The bill narrowly passed the interim committee by an 8-6 vote and it will be up for consideration by the Legislature early next year.
We don’t like tax increases. We encourage government agencies to explore all avenues for cutting expenses before raising taxes.
However, it does appear the fuel tax increase, unpleasant as it may be to some, is necessary.
John Malmberg
