I’m adjusting to a sad truth today: Summer is over.
It officially ended a month ago with the autumn equinox, and the cooler weather punctuates the fact. Yes, with summer officially over, it always gives me pause to reflect, ponder and pontificate.
As readers know, I’ve often said I was born in the wrong geography, thinking that in my soul, I’m a California girl at heart. I simply love warm weather. Thus, when the days get shorter and cooler, and I trade shorts and T-shirts for sweatshirts and jeans, two words come to mind: Heavy sigh.
I think one’s affinity for the seasons must be a personality profile in the making. Whether one likes the so-called crispness of fall air, the refreshment of falling snow or the fragrance of spring days would seem to suggest volumes about one’s basic makeup. I’m not sure exactly what it says, but I’m guessing some psychologist somewhere has looked into it.
For many, there’s plenty to like about the fall – football, for one, and the changing colors of leaves. Some of my friends are real sweaters and jeans folks who like the so-called crisp air and a crockpot of chili on the stove. Outdoorsmen have a real affinity for autumn: It’s hunting season. I see the camo-clad at the grocery store stocking up for a long-awaited hunting trip. They’re absolutely giddy at the prospect of hunkering down in some tent on some ridge where the zephyrs blow – preferably downwind.
For myself, the passing of summer brings a bit of melancholy as lawns dry and flowers wither. I know, I know: The ol’ cycle of life and all. Still, bare trees and empty planters are simply not as pretty as lush grass and brilliant flowers. The sprinkler system is winterized, and the lawn mower is parked in the shed for the season. Summer is gone for another year. Like I said: Sigh.
I really had no normal spring, summer or fall. I fell and dislocated my shoulder on March 1 which led to a subsequent shoulder replacement surgery. Six weeks later, there was another fall, another surgery and finally returning home this weekend after nine weeks in a rehab hospital. In total, my shoulder caper has lasted seven months, and the seasons zipped by me this year for sure.
Granted, this has been a glowing, golden fall – or at least I think it was. Friends and family post glorious photos on social media of those yellow aspen tucked in among the dark pines. I’ll admit they’re beautiful, but I still can’t shake the awareness that winter isn’t far behind. With winter come ice and snow and a fearful question: If I can fall in my kitchen, how on earth can I navigate snowy sidewalks and icy driveways?
In her own Christmas Carol, English poet Christina Rosetti (1830-1894) perfectly sets the scene for those of us who cringe at winter:
“In the bleak midwinter Frosty wind made moan,
“Earth stood hard as iron, Water like a stone;
“Snow had fallen, snow on snow, Snow on snow,
“In the bleak midwinter, Long ago.”
I suppose my next step is to check on snow tires for my walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.