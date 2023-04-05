It’s Americana at its best – a boy and his beloved dog walking to a playground.
Nothing weird about that. And that’s just what we did last Tuesday. Living just a stone’s throw from Sunset School, on days Naomi and I aren’t doing our full, 2-plus-mile walk, the school during off-hours is a favorite browsing spot for the lovely Naomi, and I, always trailing with a poop bag, what could go wrong?
When principal Jay McCarten called that next morning, I sensed something indeed had. We go way back, and Jay led off with chitchat about our Fitness Center days pumping iron and we agreed our bodies are in regression. I had the lats and abs of a Greek God, and Jay had some ripped arms that make ya go, “Hmmm.”
But the small-talk ran its course and the question arrived, “Doug, were you at the school yesterday during hours with your dog?”
I said with all sincerity, “Ya know, Jay, I had overestimated the time since it was after 3 and I didn’t see any school buses, but soon after, I saw buses lining up.” And that’s a fact, Naomi and I only linger around the school after hours and occasional weekends, but this one got away from us.
Jay understood, but got to the point about several parents calling from the parking lot, reporting a strange-looking guy with a dog prowling around the playground area. Now, obviously, their windshields were fogged up to see me as strange-looking, but calling the police apparently had crossed their minds.
We’ll return to this conversation, but it’s worth noting a couple hours later, I showed up at the Chinese buffet for our usual Wednesday lunch with an assorted group of the usual men, and before I could launch into my disconcerting morning, nephew Rusty said while grinning like a toad under a harrow, “Doug, do you want to tell us about your recent dog-walking to Sunset School, or should I tell it?” I says, “Please do.”
Turns out his old high school best friend Shane Roemmich teaches at Sunset, had a clear view of us from his classroom window and had already filled Rusty in. According to him, I was suspiciously casing the playground in pajamas, sunglasses and a hoodie. This “hoodie” was merely a wool ski cap pullover, but it suddenly hit me, “Oh no, I was wearing red, plaid pajamas I considered sweats. So yes, I can see why it all looked a tad creepy.”
Getting back to Jay’s phone call, he mentioned how the Nashville school shooting just days earlier was surely on those callers’ minds. It then hit me just how bad our timing had been. I told Jay, “I get it now. The ol’ “‘If you see something, say something.’” I recoiled at the epiphany.
But how’s this for epiphanic irony – before we hung up, Jay politely asked if I’d be a fill-in crossing guard on rare days the usual lady can’t make it. So I may one day soon be holding up a stop sign, staring down those very people who were ready to call the cops and yell, “Swarm!”
