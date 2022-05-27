I have specifically tackled school shootings in this space twice before: Columbine (April 20, 1999) and Sandy Hook (December 14, 2012) – and yet, here we are again.
Both times I mentioned a former colleague who said, “Every once in a while, a person simply needs a good cry.” She would even go so far as to watch a tearjerker movie if only for the emotional release. But some situations are so sad, so devastating and so incomprehensible, that a good cry just happens. And when one hasn’t cried for a while, suddenly the weight of the world with all its problems and tragedies crystallizes into that one good cry.
And today’s one of those days with an ocean of tears as we add Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022, to the list.
I first wrote about Columbine in July 1999. I had returned from a huge conference in Denver, and on the final night, a student from Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., addressed the crowd. I still cannot adequately describe the heaviness in that convention hall as this young woman shared the terror of the shooting at her high school only a few months before.
I wrote that, in that room, there was an acknowledgment on a massive scale that the world isn’t always nice, isn’t always fair, isn’t always safe and predictable – as if I’d had audacity enough 23 years ago to make such a pronouncement.
I wrote how 9,000 solemn faces suffered right along with that Columbine student. We all cried, but there didn’t seem to be one “good” thing about it.
With the school shooting in Texas on Tuesday, I was reminded that journalists, law enforcement, educators, politicians, doctors, theologians, scholars, friends, neighbors and family are exhausting the list of adjectives about this tragedy – as they did for Columbine and Sandy Hook.
Sad. Senseless. Unthinkable. Evil. Depraved. Wicked. Devastating. Broken.
My Facebook page is awash with emotions from “let’s arm teachers” to “let’s remember that this earth is not our home.”
God is blamed; God is embraced.
Gun control folks have found another rallying cry – as if their angst ever produces any meaningful action beyond moments of silence and thoughts and prayers. Gun owners rightly point out that “people kill people,” suggesting that where there’s a will, there’s a way.
For some 40 years or so, my brother, Ed, a retired Army colonel (and weapons and armament expert, by the way) has – on occasion half in jest and on others deadly serious – suggested that this nation should have a new political party: the Party of Reason.
Is it reasonable to arm teachers or more reasonable to ban those weapons with the capacity to kill so many in so little time? How would the outcome on Tuesday have changed had the shooter not carried an assault rifle?
It’s a faux pas to judge behavior that doesn’t seem “right to us,” but isn’t it also reasonable to pay attention to signs of mental illness that are downright dangerous? It’s totally reasonable to attack bullying, to address our nation’s culture of violence and to teach people how to function.
But how can reason prevail unless we vow to find common ground that leads to a safer nation? If reason pales in comparison to emotion, there will be more tears – lots more.
