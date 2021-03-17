Let’s let Lester lie low for a spell.
I’ll finally land that “Hometown boy, rags-to-riches to ?” plane next week, but I felt compelled to share a story that offers hope to any young man out there thinking, “Yeah right, like I could be president some day. I’m barely even capable of lying.”
As you’ll soon see, anything is possible. Instead of scoffing, “Not me,” begin saying, “Why NOT me?”
This is a true story of a fellow carrying roughly a 173 average in four years of league bowling. He began game three of a series one recent league night – feeling diminished inspiration after a bumbled 154 game one – with a solid strike. Two more strikes followed, and on his way back to his team, he whispered to the opposing team’s of chattering yahoos, “Why NOT me?” That was met with typical, derisive snickering common to the bowling subculture, who listed several wisecracking reasons why it would not be him. Deep inside he agreed, but the strikes kept piling up, and after the seventh, folks began taking notice.
Before I continue, I should reveal that opposition team of negative-Nellies was “The Hair of the Dog,” featuring Ty Whiteman (and again, I don’t see color), acid-tongued Taylor Morgan, Tyler Banning, Josh Bailey and the disarmingly effervescent Kyle Woodward. And that young man throwing the strikes? Well, that would be me! I just assume you did not see that one coming?
I don’t throw the ball 20 m.p.h. like a Ryan Wells or Dylan Wislewsk ... Witskows … you know, Norm’s Plumbing’s son. I’m more like Neil Diamond’s, “ … Starting soft and slow, like a small earthquake, but when he lets go, half the valley shakes...” And then there were 10 strikes.
Neither man nor cocktail waitress were thinking, “Why him of all people?!” But it is what it was, and when I left that 11th rock fly down lane 9, you coulda heard a pin drop. But one did not – the lousy, wiggling 4-pin. I got my spare and settled for a 289.
A collective gasp, groan, then finally, applause reverberated throughout the Super Bowl (more commonly known as “Lincoln Lanes”) that night, my friends. They lined up to shake my hand and I recall someone throwing me a big hug. In my delirium, I wasn’t even sure if it was guy or gal. Call it disgustingly opportunistic, but I recall getting a little handsy, just in case.
Sure, I felt victimized by that stinking pin screwing me out of my first perfect game, but it was only after nephew Jay pointed out I would’ve won $1,200 from the two dozen sponsors paying $50 each for a 300 game that I realized just how victimized I had been. Nobody needs the money more than this financially embarrassed gambler, so it was a bittersweet pill indeed. The lesson for you kids, though, is that no one expected me to ever come close to a 300, but I darn near showed ’em all.
So realistically, you’ll never become president, but you definitely have an outside chance of one day bowling in the high 280s. Remember: dream small, but dream.
