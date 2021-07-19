We ran straight into COVID inoculation confusion at the last county library board meeting – not the “should you get inoculated” type of confusion but the “what about if you don’t get inoculated and get sick with it” sort. Personally, I consider resolving issues around COVID immunization above my pay grade (as a volunteer, that’s $0), but ... .
Here’s the thing. The board has an obligation to take very, very seriously all matters of safety involving our employees and the public. The latter means almost everyone in the county. You ... everyone who walks through the doors of our libraries needs to know that libraries are a place where all are welcome in as safe and secure an environment as it’s possible for us to create and maintain.
Okay, then. Questions of public safety can’t be ignored no matter how controversial. Our decisions during the COVID epidemic were a case in point. Then, we adopted policies designed to maintain our services and fulfill our responsibilities to you while observing all official epidemic precautions.
When those abated, we went back to pretty much business as usual. The exception was a temporary policy that offered paid leave (over regular sick leave) to any employee who contracted the virus or who needed to quarantine.
Now? The policy was due to expire. Should it be renewed, considering that the state considers the epidemic to be over and we have a free vaccine that gives 95% immunity?
You would think not.
If only the facts didn’t show that only 34% of the county now has that immunity and the remaining 68% are mostly opposed to getting it.
As I said, even entering a discussion of this minefield seeded with fact, science, opinion, belief and mythology is way, way above my pay grade.
But there you are.
One bit of mythology surfaced in the discussion, i.e. that employers cannot ask employees if they have the immunity – that HIPAA and new laws prohibit it. In short, as this bit of myth continued, we could not legally or ethically ask if an employee claiming the benefit had first been inoculated.
Well ... Just to clear the air a bit. A fact check shows that HIPAA does not prohibit an employer from asking employees about their immunization status (employees don’t have to answer). Moreover, so far, we have no state laws on that subject.
At this point, the discussion continues as does the policy which, thankfully, has not been needed. Its only importance is as a reminder that we are mired in confusion when it comes to life/death decisions on immunization.
As for opinions and as a member of the most vulnerable population, I’d love to see our immunity rate soar. I’d be hugely happy to know that everyone in the county had taken advantage of the free protection. If they haven’t and they contract the virus and spread it to others in that 68% who also aren’t protected?
Well. That’s how we go ourselves into this with 606,000 dead and 33,800,000 sick. And, counting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.