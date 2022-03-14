To the editor:
I remember a couple years ago when the county commissioners pooh-poohed the idea of renaming to “Crow Woman Buttes” the hills currently shown on maps as “Squaw Teats.” The commissioners said they liked things just the way they are, thank you very much.
I guess they got over that, as they now support a proposal to name a butte north west of Cody after an artist with a tiny connection to Cody, and whose paintings look like that time the dog got tangled up in the open paint cans. Makes me wonder, how do trivial things become “important,” and why Jackson Pollock? I know, I know, art is a very personal matter, just like food and music.
Speaking of music, here’s another option for that hill – Kanye West Butte. Jackson Pollock was an artist. Kanye West is an artist. West’s music is as offensive to my ears as Pollock’s art is to my eyes. And they both had connections to Cody measured in mere months. So it’s a tie!
It looks like the commissioners have another, equally bad, option for their hill naming, if it continues to be an important topic on their agenda.
(s) mike roberts
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.