The teachers are back, working on preparing their rooms, and themselves, for the school year.
Wednesday the students return.
So far, much is “back to normal” with orientations and plans for more events. Hopefully the events of the past year and a half have made all of us even more appreciative of the Cody School District and the people who work to provide the best education possible for the students.
We certainly are not taking for granted the excellent work teachers, paras and administrators did last year to advance the education of our youth under trying circumstances.
They dealt with socially distanced classrooms after years of focusing classrooms on close collaboration. They dealt with teaching with masks on and to students with masks on. And they dealt with occasional quarantines among students and staff.
This year hopefully won’t present quite so many obstacles, but we wouldn’t call teaching an easy profession even in the best of times. Teaching is a challenging and vital profession in our nation, and education is a point of pride for Wyomingites.
So we thank all those preparing schools and classrooms, lunchrooms and buses, for the work they’ve done and celebrate them in advance of the school year ahead.
I think I can speak for all parents when I say thank you to all those who work at the school, and share my thanks that another school year is upon us.
Zac Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.