To the editor:
This year marks the 30th year of a Yellowstone 20-year plan to replace all park roads.
Who can forget work on Sylvan Pass replete with 12-hour total closures (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.) and 30-minute delays? Many park roads have been updated. One in particular has not.
Excluding the Lamar River Bridge, the entire northeast Road from the north gate to the northeast gate has yet to be ripped out and replaced. This includes Gardner Canyon and the Soda Butte Creek section not far from the northeast gate.
In December 1999, a massive rock slide closed Gardner Canyon for several days. Traffic in and out of Mammoth continued unabated via the Old Gardiner Road, which was closed to the public, but of course open to employees, their families and friends, and other assorted elites.
The very same scenario is playing out today. Park officials stating Mammoth and Gardiner residents were “stranded” was an outright lie, fooling most of the media and public. Obviously performance art for sympathy and funding.
In 2011 Soda Butte Creek completely washed out the northeast road between its confluence with Lamar River and Hitching Post turnout. It was repaired and made passable within days, but remained closed to the public for weeks. The privileged were allowed through.
Park superintendents from Mike Finley to Cam Sholly have been kicking the can down the road avoiding the necessity of updating the northeast road, lest they interfere with the wolf watchers of Lamar Valley. No 30-minute delays and all- night closures for cash-cow tour groups, researchers and favorite cinematographers dogging the wolf’s every move every day for 27 years.
Federal bureaucrats in Mammoth will not tolerate the bumpy, dusty Old Gardiner Road for too long. A replacement road will be completed at breakneck speed.
(s) steve torrey
Cody
