To the editor:
I recently represented Wyoming and met virtually with federal lawmakers to ask that they make cancer a national priority.
I did this as an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer with my sister Tina.
We joined hundreds of fellow cancer advocates from all 50 states to urge Congress to support lifesaving policies that help prevent and better treat cancer. We asked legislators to increase federal funding for cancer research and prevention programs and improve equitable access to cancer clinical trials for underrepresented populations.
I had the opportunity to speak with Wyoming’s members of Congress, Senators Barrasso and Enzi and Representative Cheney, and tell them that cancer isn’t partisan – it touches every community. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation that can help save lives.
With more than 1,600 people dying from cancer every day, we must act on these important issues. There will be 2,880 Wyoming residents diagnosed with cancer and 960 who will die from it this year.
Please join us and give us a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.
(s) michelle lemmon
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.