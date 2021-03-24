While Cody School District students are still doing better than the average Wyoming student, the January math test results just released show scores are still lower than a year ago.
Assistant superintendent Tim Foley said March 2, “I don’t know that I’d necessarily look at that and say, ‘Schools must have been closed for a couple of months.’”
We believe schools being closed for a couple of months is exactly the reason for testing scores being lower. What other reason can there be? Were students smarter last year than they are this year? Are the teachers less proficient at teaching this year?
If the answer to both those questions is “no,” the only reasonable explanation is that schools were closed for a couple of months.
In that, Wyoming students are fortunate compared to students in other areas of the country where schools are still not open.
According to a report from UNICEF earlier this month, schools for more than 168 million children globally have been completely closed for almost a full year.
Additionally, one in seven students globally (or 214 million children) has missed more than 75% of in-person instruction.
Without a doubt, the lack of classroom instruction is going to have an impact on those students’ careers and life-long experiences.
Especially in the elementary grades there is no substitute for in-classroom instruction. And that only addresses learning. Unanswered questions remain on the social and psychological impacts of being isolated because of the COVID shutdown.
It is obvious to us that the lack of in-person classroom instruction for a couple of months damaged test scores and students’ learning.
With only slightly lower scores, we are confident Cody students can in time catch up. We aren’t as confident that students who have been out of the classroom for a year will be so successful.
Cody and Wyoming students are lucky.
John Malmberg
