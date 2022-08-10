It’s time for another true-crime archives confession that’s been on my conscience for some 43 years.
I have strong reason to believe this alleged crime went unreported. “Why so?” you ponder?
Well, if you had pounds of cocaine stashed and some visitor swiped it, would you eagerly report the theft and demand a full investigation? ’Nuff said.
There are still a few around privy to the details of my five-finger-discount, youthful indiscretion. Actually, I employed more than five fingers since the object of my affection weighed over 60 pounds and was the size of a dorm-room fridge. This was no burglary; I lifted this coveted item during peak business hours with the back door, manned by my accomplice, my means of entry and exit.
We were “The Gang That Couldn’t See Straight,” as my lookout man was legally blind. “Jimmy” had the freckled face of Alfred E Newman, the stature of a penguin and a squeaky “Follow the yellow brick road” voice. But one felt sorry for him at one’s own peril.
This physical oddity was a shyster who spent lots of time hanging at the Mini Golf Course with Dave Beemer, Dave’s brother-in-law and putt-putt manager Rich Roemmich, and frequently myself.
Jimmy had a strange appearance with his eyes fixed skyward and no body hair due to a pituitary gland, childhood disease, but like the Pinball Wizard of song, he became so skilled at mini-golf, he used his handicaps to hustle money from sympathetic suckers.
Jim was also a mainstay at many of the clubs, and like me had a slot machine addiction. In those days, some joints had a one-arm-bandit backroom and one Sunday evening, Jimmy and I were feeding those hungry gluttons.
With Jimmy’s face plastered against the machine to try and make out his fruit lineup each pull, I grumbled, “I put so much money in these damn things, I oughta steal one.” Jimmy squeaks, “I know where we could do it. I’m a member there and I could get you in.” Instantly I coined the phrase, “So let’s do this.”
Jimmy goes in, hangs at the bar a bit before going down the hallway to let me in the always-locked back door. I waited for a couple players to leave the slot room, then rushed in and grabbed a 50-cent machine which apparently hadn’t been burped in quite some time. As I struggle into the hallway, I pass a young couple who look like they’re on their honeymoon and said “Howdy” as casually as humanly possible. I made a staggering beeline to the back door where my lookout man waited to unlock it.
Just as I got to my larcenous exit, Jimmy stumbled and kicked the door shut again, leaving me groaning with a hernia a-brewin’. Finally he got his job done, I wobbled down the back porch and threw that gargantuan machine into my ’67 GTO, speeding out to my temporary home at my brother Jess and wife Marti’s house on 2AB.
And darned if we haven’t reached that magic moment again. Five hundred and 25 words can’t possibly do this convoluted conclusion justice, so it appears as though we got ourselves a two-parter in progress.
