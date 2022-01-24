In early February, the Cody City Council will have the opportunity to expand the definition of downtown Cody – at least for parking purposes.
At its Feb. 1 meeting, the city is scheduled to consider on first reading a proposal to update a city ordinance to extend the downtown parking exemption to 19th Street and Sheridan. Currently the exemption stops at Pinnacle Bank at the 17th and Sheridan intersection.
Now, ordinances take three readings to be made into law, but it only takes one vote to stop the proposal in its tracks.
In other words, we believe this is an important matter for the future of the city. While it only applies to a parking exemption allowing businesses not to have to account for parking spaces for the first 100 customers, it could mean a lot more.
New East Sheridan business owner Brian Walker made the proposal, and said he hopes his business, Cody Craft Brewing, is the forerunner of a drive toward bringing more businesses to the area to make it feel more like downtown.
Is East Sheridan’s future to have more retail, restaurants and the like? Should businesses on East Sheridan be able to compete on a level playing field as far as parking is concerned with downtown establishments? For those of you who like that idea, go to city council and voice your support.
Is East Sheridan not suited for too many of those types of businesses, and an influx of pedestrians? Is there simply not enough parking? If you believe that, go to the meeting and express your support for the status quo. That doesn’t mean more of those businesses couldn’t come, but they would not be given credit for 100 parking spaces.
It may not seem like that big of a decision, but Cody is growing, and this change now may just have bigger consequences, good or bad, down the road.
So if you have an idea as to what you’d like to see in Cody’s future, make your voice heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.