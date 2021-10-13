To the editor:
It is surprising how many Cody people are so ignorant to think they are privileged and can park in a handicap parking when they don’t need it.
One of these days, I am going to ask the police to give tickets to those who do not have any handicap signs or plates. I live at Mountain View Manor and there are many of us who need the parking.
There are many people who are too lazy to walk and park in the handicap area who should not. Lazy, self-centered Cody people. Many who live here need the parking.
I have had it. Next week I am going to the police and ask them to start giving tickets.
(s) jim bales
Cody
