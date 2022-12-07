“Who let the dogs out? Who, who, who?”
God and my carpet knows I’ve done more than my share to “Empty the Shelters,” as Dec 1-11 has been designated by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Every one of my dogs have been shelter rescues, but I can only do so much. I’m only one man, though I have gained considerable weight. I got on one of those talking scales and it said, “One at a time!”
“How much is that doggie in the window, arf arf”? It’s funny you should ask, because for several more days at the Park County Animal Shelter, a cat or dog will set you back a mere $25. In these times of market volatility, that’s an investment offering a return many times over in residuals of joyful smiles.
There’s no getting around it: rescue dogs – given patience to adjust, accept and trust – are amazingly grateful and loving, endlessly seeking ways to show appreciation. I’ve seen the proof ten times without a moment of regret.
My latest godsend, 8-year-old Naomi, came to me via Kathy McDonald’s ‘3 Dog Rescue,’ an extension of the shelter, doing the same divine matchmaking that wonderfully transforms animal and human lives. It took a while for her to seem trusting and content, but now that she obviously is, she constantly stares at me with pure love and wants to endlessly shake paws. What is not to love?
It’s as if God said, “You were a great steward of the last miracle I brought you, and once Ginger was gone, you thought you lost the only perfect dog. But wait till you get a load of this girl.”
Of course I’m paraphrasing; God doesn’t talk in those flippant terms and would insert more “thys” and “thous” when not talking off the cuff.
I initially mistook Naomi’s excessive sleeping as a sign she was bored and not happy to be here, but now know it was just a show of good faith. After years of being pawed awake before my time, I’ve finally met my equal in sleep appreciation. I no longer feel guilty getting up around 11, as my new bestie is always good till at least noon. I’ll be digesting my noon breakfast when she finally comes bounding down the stairs.
Yet she’s still not ready to hit the ground running, After a brief hug session, she’ll choose either the couch or living room dog bed to stretch and doze away the cobwebs, but when that magic moment arrives, she’ll persistently paw-pester for one of our long walks and/or a truck ride to the dog park. It’s unbelievable; I’ve waited my entire life for a dog who hates mornings and she dropped right into my lap.
The point I’m so doggedly trying to make is that emptying a shelter kennel is not necessarily a selfless act; there’s plenty in it for you. No matter what your lifestyle or how perfect your departed one was, the animal shelter or similar rescue operation has the perfect fit if your heart is truly ready to love again. Allow a miracle relationship to blossom ... now at a reduced price.
