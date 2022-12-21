To the editor:
I’ve followed happenings with the WY G & F as well as their task farce. [Not a typo.]
I’ve hunted Wyoming for 58 years. Once we had a vibrant, world-class big game population in NW WY, which has been destroyed by introduction of Canadian grey wolf. This was done illegally, against WY G & F mandate to introduce no non-native species to WY. These wolves are not the native wolves. It was purposefully done to destroy hunting, control people in the hunting country and limit firearms use. At the same time it has destroyed a once very vibrant economy built on our beautiful game herds, a robust income for the department.
We are down, since 1998, in the North Fork alone, over 6,000 elk draw tags, cumulative as a result of predator mismanagement. Our big game herds have so drastically dwindled, there is talk by the task farce to cut tags some more. Socialistic planning.
Yet WY G & F Director Brian Nesvick has been quoted as saying “we are investing in the Big Horn Basin” in regards to the expensive new complex for the Basin. How is that investing in saving the big game herds around here, when the # of tags have been so drastically cut in just one valley alone, and it has in others, also?
The large predator base is NOT being addressed. Griz and wolves are more important than elk, deer, sheep or moose and human lives. Our hunting here is all but gone. Though Nesvick says “we still have hunting,” even when no game is around. Such sick, twisted thinking. Nothing will change until the direction of the G & F changes. Yet, those that have caused such destruction get paid and will still get retirement off of the back of the licensees.
(s) randy selby
Wapiti
Fishing has also went to the dogs.
What, a multi million dollar G & F palace hasn't automatically enriched the local fishing (and hunting) opportunities? There seems to be more G & F personnel roaming around in new green trucks vs. wildlife out there
